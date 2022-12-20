8 hurt as van rams into truck due to dense fog in UP

Uttar Pradesh: 8 injured as van rams into truck due to dense fog

The van driver and three passengers sustained serious injuries. All injured were rushed to the community health centre

PTI
PTI, Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Dec 20 2022, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 14:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight people were injured when the van in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck here on Tuesday morning amid low visibility due to dense fog, police said.

Four of the passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident that occurred near Kalli village under Misrikh police station area, they said.

Due to dense fog and reduced visibility on road, the van rammed into the truck, which was parked on the roadside, from behind, the police said.

Eight passengers were injured in the accident. The van driver and three passengers sustained serious injuries. All injured were rushed to the community health centre (CHC), they said.

Four of the injured were referred to Lucknow for treatment as they were critically injured, said Dr Prakhar Srivastava at CHC Misrikh. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Accident
Uttar Pradesh
fog
Winter
Sitapur
India News

What's Brewing

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Karnataka need to lift their game

Karnataka need to lift their game

Handwriting in the digital age

Handwriting in the digital age

Gujarat identifies new lion translocation site

Gujarat identifies new lion translocation site

DH Toon | Training guns

DH Toon | Training guns

 