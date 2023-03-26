Uttar Pradesh: 9 arrested for assisting, sheltering 2005 BSP MLA murder accused

UP: 9 held for assisting 2005 BSP MLA murder accused

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said arrests were made during a search operation to nab Kavi

PTI
PTI, Kaushambi (UP),
  • Mar 26 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 22:25 ist

Police here have arrested nine persons from Purkhas Yusufpur village under the Sarai Akil police station for assisting and sheltering Abdul kavi, wanted in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said arrests were made during a search operation to nab Kavi.

"The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Anas, Hameedul Gufran, Daniyal Kareem, Ehsan ul Kareem, Satish Vishwakarma, Nafees Ahmed, Akhtar Hussain, Ajit Pratap Singh and Nawaz Ashraf," he said.

Seven guns, 4 rifles, a revolver, 8 country-made pistols, ammunition and 3 knives were recovered from them, the SP said, adding that they were not the original owners of the arms and ammunition.

He added that five persons were arrested in this connection on Friday as well as Saturday.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
BSP

