Uttar Pradesh Assembly pays tribute, recalls services of former CM Kalyan Singh

UP Assembly pays tribute to former CM Kalyan Singh

  • Oct 18 2021, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 16:10 ist
Former UP chief minister and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday paid glowing tributes to former state chief minister Kalyan Singh and recalled his services.

Singh, who had also served as Governor of Rajasthan, passed away on August 21 at a hospital here.

With the start of the one-day special session of the Assembly, the House led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to Singh.

Passing obituary references, the House also extended condolence to Singh's family.

Leader of Opposition and SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary and BSP leader Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali were among others also paid tributes to Singh.

The House also paid tributes to former members of the House Anil Kumar, Kamlesh Kumar Singh and Rajinikanth.

Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit condoled the death of Singh and other former members and the House observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the late leaders.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Kalyan Singh

