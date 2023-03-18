Uttar Pradesh ATS busts gang of arms smugglers, two arrested

With the arrest of two people on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) claimed to have busted a gang involved in supplying in Azamgarh and adjoining districts arms smuggled in from other states.

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS zeroed in on Ramshabd Yadav and Sanjay Yadav who were involved in the sale and purchase of illegal arms from other states, an official statement said.

"On March 18 (Saturday), the ATS' field unit of Azamgarh arrested Ramshabd Yadav and his associate Sanjay Yadav, who were bringing illegal arms from Madhya Pradesh. As many as 10 illegal pistols of .32 bore, two live cartridges, ammunition, two mobile phones, a car and Rs 2,700 cash were recovered from them," the ATS said in its statement.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, it said.

While 31 cases are registered against Ramshabd at various police stations in Azamgarh and Mau, one is registered against Sanjay, it said.