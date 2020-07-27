Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to conduct over one lakh Covid-19 tests

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh conducted over one lakh coronavirus tests in a day, becoming the first state in the country to have achieved this milestone.

A government spokesman here said on Monday that more than 1.06 lakh coronavirus tests were conducted in the state on Sunday. They also included antigen tests.

He said that the government was focusing on the districts from where more cases were being reported. These districts include Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Jhansi, and Ghaziabad.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The spokesman said that around two lakh surveillance teams had been activated. ''We will ramp up testing in the most affected regions,'' he added.

The state has witnessed a sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. The number of fresh cases crossed three thousand last week and it has been maintaining an increasing trend, setting off alarm bells among officials.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state crossed 70,000 on Monday. As many as 3,578 people tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, official said.

As many as 1,456 people have so far died from the infection in different parts of the state, while over 42,000 people had recovered were and discharged from the hospitals.

The rising number of cases has over-stretched the already poor infrastructure in the state and complaints of refusal to admit infected patients are poured in from across the state.

Videos showing the pathetic condition of Covid-19 hospitals and quarantine centres had also gone viral on social media.