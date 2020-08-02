Uttar Pradesh BJP chief tests positive for Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 02 2020, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 19:38 ist
Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh. Credit: PTI

The chief of Uttar Pradesh’s BJP unit, Swatantra Dev Singh, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself at his home as per doctors’ advice.

Singh made public this information on Sunday in a tweet in Hindi. "I had been experiencing initial symptoms of Covid-19 and underwent a test for it. I was found positive for Covid-19,” said Singh in his tweet.

The leader also requested his acquaintances who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the infection. “I request every person who came in my contact to get themselves tested for infection and quarantine themselves as per the guidelines," he added in his tweet.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

"On the advice of doctors, I have quarantined myself at my home. I request all the residents of UP to exercise caution and strictly adhere to the guidelines of the government," he said in another tweet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Swatantra Dev Singh
Uttar Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
BJP

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 