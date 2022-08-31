UP: BJP expels corporator for 'buying' stolen child

Uttar Pradesh: BJP expels corporator who 'bought' baby from child lifters

Chief of BJP's Firozabad Mahanagar (city) unit Rakesh Shankhwar on Tuesday said the corporator has been suspended from the party with immediate effect

PTI
PTI, Firozabad,
  • Aug 31 2022, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 11:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP said it has expelled a corporator of the Firozabad Municipal Corporation for allegedly buying a seven-month-old boy from child traffickers.

Vineeta Agarwal, the corporator from ward number 51, and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal had paid Rs 1.80 lakh for the infant as they wanted to have a male child though they had a daughter.

Chief of BJP's Firozabad Mahanagar (city) unit Rakesh Shankhwar on Tuesday said the corporator has been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

In the letter sent to the corporator, it was mentioned that the decision to expel her was taken after the Firozabad Mahanagar complained to the party's state unit regarding her "behaviour", he said.

The child was stolen from a platform of the Mathura junction on August 24 and recovered by the Government Railway Police.

Eight people, including Vineeta Agarwal and her husband, have been arrested in the case. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

Rajasthan women at forefront of fight for water access

Rajasthan women at forefront of fight for water access

Webb telescope captures stunning Phantom Galaxy photo

Webb telescope captures stunning Phantom Galaxy photo

Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhogs to prepare this Ganesh Utsav

Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhogs to prepare this Ganesh Utsav

DH Toon | 'Moral intoxication'

DH Toon | 'Moral intoxication'

A new approach to reducing child malnutrition

A new approach to reducing child malnutrition

Will govt name Hesaraghatta grassland a reserved area?

Will govt name Hesaraghatta grassland a reserved area?

Second wettest August on record for Bengaluru

Second wettest August on record for Bengaluru

Cybercrimes against children highest in K'taka in 2021

Cybercrimes against children highest in K'taka in 2021

 