Uttar Pradesh BJP set for major revamp: Report

With the Yogi Adityanath government nearing the end of the second month, the Uttar Pradesh BJP is set for a rejig with new faces set to occupy the president and general secretary (organisation) posts.

According to a report by The Indian Express, current President Swatantra Dev Singh and General Secretary Sunil Bansal will soon be replaced. While Singh is the state Jal Shakti minister, Bansal is likely to be shifted Odisha or Delhi.

The report quoted sources as saying that Bansal himself had sought such a transfer. His replacement would be announced shortly after naming Singh's successor.

A leader told the publication that the communication between Bansal and the Adityanath government was not smooth "from a long time." Bansal's role as general secretary (organisation) required him to serve as the intermediary between the Sangh and the BJP. He was appointed to the role ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The party, which has not planned any new activities for the coming days, will continue to do so until a new leadership is announced.