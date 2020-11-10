UP: BJP wins Bangermau assembly seat by 31,398 votes

Uttar Pradesh: BJP wins Unnao's Bangermau assembly seat by 31,398 votes

Bangermau is among the seven assembly constituencies in the state for which bypolls were held on Nov 3

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 10 2020, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 20:19 ist
The seat fell vacant following the conviction of sitting MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape case.  Credit: PTI Photo

The ruling BJP retained the Unnao’s Bangermau assembly seat after its candidate Shrikant Katiyar defeated Congress' Arti Bajpai by 31,398votes.

Bangermau is among the seven assembly constituencies in the state for which bypolls were held on November 3.

The seat fell vacant following the conviction of sitting MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape case. 

