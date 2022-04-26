UP Cabinet raises honorarium of mid-day meal cooks

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a proposal to raise the honorarium of part-time instructors and cooks posted in the state’s Basic Education Department.

The government took the decision in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In its meeting, the Cabinet approved raising the Rs 7,000 honorarium of around 27,555 part-time instructors to Rs 9,000 per month, Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Apart from this, a proposal to increase the honorarium of 3,77,520 cooks, engaged for preparing food under the mid-day meal scheme, from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 in schools, Singh said.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to give an extra sum of Rs 500 per year to all women cooks, he said.

About another decision, state's Industries Minister Nand Gopal 'Nandi' said the Cabinet also okayed a tender for operating the toll plazas and collecting tolls on the Purvanchal Expressway, besides deploying six ambulances and 12 patrol vans manned by the requisite number of personnel.

He said the tender was invited earlier and against the reserved price of Rs 200 crore, it was given at Rs 222 crore.

Asked when the toll tax collection would start on the expressway, Nandi said the Cabinet has approved the tender today itself after which its contract will be readied.

The process of recovery of toll will be started as soon as possible, he added.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said a total of nine resolutions were passed in the Cabinet meeting today.

Referring to another decision, Khanna said Uttar Pradesh will now produce about 10 lakh litres of HPLC liquid in the state.

It is a type of ethanol used in chemical laboratories. Till now, the state government used to import it from China, he added.

