CM Relief Fund: 3 bogus donors booked in Mathura

Uttar Pradesh CM Relief Fund: 3 bogus donors booked in Mathura

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • Jun 06 2020, 03:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 03:58 ist

 Three people have been booked here for claiming that they donated a total of Rs 4 lakh into the Chief Minister Relief Fund after a police investigation found that they did not do so, officials said on Friday.

Police said Deepak Gaur, Raj Kumar Rawat and Vibhor Gautam were showing bogus cheques to people on social media in a bid to earn their respect.

Gaur, a resident of Farah town here, claimed on his Facebook account that he had donated Rs 2 lakh into the fund when the balance amount in his account was only Rs 1993.25, Deputy Collector Rajiv Upadhyay said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said strict action would be taken against them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
relief fund
Arrest

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 