Adityanath approves Rs 9.90L for woman's heart surgery

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath approves Rs 9.90 lakh for student's heart surgery

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 20 2020, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 07:27 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended a helping hand to a BEd student, suffering from a serious cardiac ailment, by approving Rs 9.90 lakh for her surgery, an official said.

In a letter to father of Madhulika Misra, a resident of Machligaon at Campierganj in Gorakhpur district, the chief minister referred to her problem in heart valves that required surgery, the spokesperson said.

In the letter addressed to her father, Adityanath said as per the estimates of the Medanta Hospital, Rs 9.90 lakh was being approved from the chief minister's discretionary fund for operation, according to the official.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
surgery

