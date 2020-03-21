Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asks people to stay at home during Janta Curfew

UP CM asks people to stay at home during Janta Curfew

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to stay indoors during Sunday's 'Janta Curfew'.

"A call for Janta Curfew was given. Please stay in your homes. Metro trains, roadways buses and city buses will not operate," he said.

Adityanath announced that over 20 lakh labourers in the state will get Rs 1,000 as financial aid. He issued instructions that foodgrains be made available to the poor and the labourers in cities and villages.

"Do not panic, traders should not hoard. We have enough foodgrains. Do not crowd, and do not let infection spread. Do not stand in queues at shops. Only purchase those items which are needed. Avoid unnecessary hoarding," he said.

