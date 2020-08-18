Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow

UP CM gives nod to set up damage claim tribunals

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 18 2020, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 11:49 ist
Taking a stand against the anti-CAA protests in December last year, the state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages from the protesters. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved setting up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow, an official spokesperson said.

While the Lucknow tribunal will accept claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions; the Meerut tribunal will have the jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly and Agra divisions, the spokesperson said on Monday.

Taking a stand against the anti-CAA protests in December last year, the state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages from the protesters. The legislation provided for setting up of tribunals to adjudicate claims of damage.

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
anti-CAA protestors
Lucknow
Meerut

