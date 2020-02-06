Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath served EC notice for 'biriyani' remark

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 'biriyani for Shaheen Bagh protesters' remark, saying it is of the view that the statement was violative of the Model Code of Conduct.

The poll body has given time till Friday 5 PM for Adityanth to file his response to the notice.

The notice came on a report filed by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday about the remarks made by the UP Chief Minister on February 1 during a campaign meeting in Karawal Nagar.

"Today, terrorists are not being fed biriyani. This fondness of Congress in serving biriyani in Kashmir or by Kejriwal in instances like in Shaheen Bagh, the BJP does not have it. In support of Kejriwal, a Pakistan Minister is appealing. He does not have faith in Delhiites so that he has asked Imran Khan to make his minister appeal," Adityanath was quoted in the notice as saying.

"The Commission, is prima facie, of the view that by the aforesaid statement, you have violated the provision of Model Code of Conduct," it said.

Adityanath, a star campaigner for the BJP, has attended over a dozen campaign meetings in the capital and have been targeting the AAP and Congress over the anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh.