Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

While construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is under way, a temple has been built in the holy city in the name of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

News agency ANI shared some pictures that show the chief minister in the form of a God as a man is seen worshipping him. The temple has been built in Maurya Ka Purwa village in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya, UP | A temple has been built in the name of CM Yogi Adityanath in Maurya ka Purwa village near Bharatkund in Ayodhya; the temple shows CM Yogi in the form of a God. pic.twitter.com/UuUSxXC3Fk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, work on building a pilgrimage facilitation centre and other utilities in Ayodhya's Ram Temple complex has started, with 'darshan' of Ram Lalla expected to open in December 2023, according to a senior official of the construction committee.

"The construction work of the temple is progressing according to the plan and by December 2023 devotees will have the opportunity of offering prayers to Lord Shri Ram," according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the office of Nripendra Misra, chairman of the construction committee.

"Considering the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla by devotees will open in December 2023, construction work for the pilgrimage facilitation centre, other utilities and infrastructure services in the complex has started," it said.

An estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore will be incurred to build the Ram Temple, officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust responsible for the construction of the structure have said.

(With PTI inputs)