Uttar Pradesh cop fakes coronavirus infection for inaction in molestation case

In a bizarre incident, an Uttar Pradesh cop in Kanpur town, about 90 kilometres from here, allegedly faked coronavirus infection for his failure to record the statement of a molestation victim.

The matter came to light after an audio clip in which the cop, identified as sub-inspector Ram Sevak, who was deployed at Chakeri police station in Kanpur, was heard saying that he suffered from coronavirus infection. The audio clip went viral on the social networking sites on Thursday.

According to the sources, Ram Sevak was investigating a case of molestation lodged a few days back. The victim's family alleged that the SI neither arrested the accused nor bothered to record the victim's statement.

''He would make one or the other excuse whenever requested to take action,'' said one of the family members in Kanpur.

On Wednesday, a social worker called up the cop and sought to know the reasons behind the delay in recording of the statement of the victim.

''I have been suffering from coronavirus. I will record her statement if I live,'' the cop told the social worker. He also said that he had been on bed rest.

''Only Lord Hanuman can save me now,'' the cop remarked. It later turned out that the cop had faked coronavirus infection only to deflect criticism.

''I was joking,'' the cop said, when confronted. ''He has been asked to explain,'' a senior police official said in Kanpur.