Uttar Pradesh: Cop masturbates before women complainants, suspended

In a shocking incident, an Uttar Pradesh cop was caught on video, masturbating in front of two women complainants inside a police station in the state's Deoria district, about 350 kilometres from here.

The cop, identified as Bhishmpal Singh Yadav, who was the then in-charge of Bhatni police station in the district, has been suspended, police sources said.

According to sources, a woman and her teenage daughter had approached the cop in connection with a land dispute, when the incident happened.

The video, which went viral on social networking sites, shows the suspended SHO masturbating while talking to the teen and her mother.

The teen later said that the Yadav had made obscene gestures, when she accompanied her mother, had approached the cop twice earlier also.

''I ignored his vulgar gestures twice thinking that these things do happen....but when he did it again the third time, I made a video secretly....I took help of my friends to make it viral,'' she said.

''A cop is supposed to serve the people....if he starts behaving in such a manner then who will seek help from them....such people must be punished,'' the teen added.

Though the incident happened around a week ago, it came to light on Wednesday, when the video went viral.

District police chief Shripati Mishra said that the cop had been suspended and an FIR against him had also been registered at Bhatni police station.