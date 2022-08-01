Uttar Pradesh cop seeks leave for 'khushkhabri' 

One must have heard of reasons such as illness of self or of family or some other exigencies cited in applications for grant of leave, however, a police constable in Uttar Pradesh provided an altogether different reason for the same.

The cop, who was deployed in the state's Ballia district, about 400 kilometres from here, and had gotten married seven months back, sought a 15-day leave as his wife had not been able to give him 'khushkhabri' (conception).

"I have been married for seven months but I am yet to get khushkhabri ....my wife has consulted a doctor and is taking medicines also....I have to live with her....kindly grant me 15-day earned leave," the cop, who hailed from Gorakhpur, said in his leave application to his superiors apparently implying that his wife had not conceived even seven months after their marriage.

The matter came to light after someone uploaded the cop's leave application on social media and it went viral.

A senior police official in Ballia, who was authorised to sanction leaves of the constables, said that he had not yet seen the leave application. "Leaves to the police personnel are granted keeping in view the approaching festivals.....an appropriate decision will be taken as and when the cop's leave application reaches him," the official said.

Barely a few months back, a police constable in the state had sought leave for a month in order to prepare himself physically for his marriage. "As my parents want me to get married I have to get myself back in shape so that my prospective bride does not reject me," he had said in his leave application.

His application was however rejected by his superior saying that not many girls would refuse to marry a member of the police force and that being in good physical shape would not be an obstacle in the way of his marriage.