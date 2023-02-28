Uttar Pradesh cop sports BJP scarf over uniform

An Uttar Pradesh cop sported a BJP scarf over his uniform during a send off function causing embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh government and lending credence to the opposition charge that the state police had turned into 'workers' of the BJP.

After the photograph of the cop went viral on social media sites, an inquiry was ordered into the matter. The cop was identified as Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, an inspector, who was deployed at Puranpur police station in UP's Pilibhit district, about 300 kilometres from here.

According to reports, Raghuvanshi donned the saffron-coloured BJP scarf at a function held on the occasion of his transfer from Gajraula police station in the district a few days back.

Reports said that scores of BJP workers had also attended the send off event and had got themselves photographed with the cop sporting the saffron party scarf. The photo of the cop sporting the BJP scarf was later uploaded on social media.

Former UP additional director general of police Amitabh Thakur and some other opposition party leaders also shared the photo on their social media accounts and also sent it to senior police officials here and in Pilibhit demanding stern action against him.

Police officials said that an inquiry had been ordered into the matter. ''We will take action against the cop if the photograph is found to be genuine,'' said a senior police official here on Tuesday.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had charged that the state police were acting on the orders of the BJP leaders and persecuting the opposition party leaders.