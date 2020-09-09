Uttar Pradesh: Cop suspended for sending obscene picture to woman constable

A police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district was suspended for allegedly sending a message with an obscene picture to a woman colleague, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

A probe has been ordered into the matter, he said.

"Constable Nisar Hussain, who was posted at Kotwali police station, had sent an obscene picture to a woman constable, following which she complained. Prima facie, Nisar Hussain has been found guilty, and has been suspended with immediate effect," Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI.

He said Circle Officer (city) Praveen Kumar has been asked to probe the matter.