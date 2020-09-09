Cop sends obscene pics to woman constable; suspended

Uttar Pradesh: Cop suspended for sending obscene picture to woman constable

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur,
  • Sep 09 2020, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 21:08 ist

A police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district was suspended for allegedly sending a message with an obscene picture to a woman colleague, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

A probe has been ordered into the matter, he said.

"Constable Nisar Hussain, who was posted at Kotwali police station, had sent an obscene picture to a woman constable, following which she complained. Prima facie, Nisar Hussain has been found guilty, and has been suspended with immediate effect," Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI.

He said Circle Officer (city) Praveen Kumar has been asked to probe the matter. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
sexual assault

What's Brewing

Karnataka sees one suicide in every 46 minutes

Karnataka sees one suicide in every 46 minutes

13-million-yr-old fossil ape discovered in Uttarakhand

13-million-yr-old fossil ape discovered in Uttarakhand

Truecaller app gets new spam filters for iPhones, iPads

Truecaller app gets new spam filters for iPhones, iPads

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

 