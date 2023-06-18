UP cops get threat call to avenge killing of Atiq Ahmed

Uttar Pradesh cops get threat call to avenge killing of Atiq Ahmed, brother 

Police officials are leaving no stone unturned in tracing the caller as he even issued threats to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

IANS
IANS, Prayagraj,
  • Jun 18 2023, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 10:28 ist
Atiq Ahmed. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Prayagraj police have received a call on Dial-112 that threatens to take revenge for gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf's killings.

Police officials are leaving no stone unturned in tracing the caller as he even issued threats to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The call was received by the police control room on the night of June 15.

Also Read | ED seizes cash, property documents after raids against Atiq Ahmed's aides

Several police teams sprang into action following the threat and after surveillance of the mobile number, two suspects have been rounded up for questioning.

The person in whose name the mobile number is registered claimed that he lost his phone a few days ago, police officials said.

ACP Chirag Jain said a person made a call to Dial-112 in the night on June 15. The caller issued threats to take revenge for Atiq and Ashraf's deaths while even using inappropriate comments and issuing life threats to the chief minister.

Also Read | Huge cache of guns, bombs connected with Atiq Ahmed gang unearthed in UP's Kaushambi

The caller did not disclose much about himself but claimed that he lived in the Jhunsi area of Prayagraj.

An FIR was lodged against the unidentified caller at Jhunsi police station.

Crime Branch and surveillance teams were put on alert and on Friday night, the owner of the mobile was nabbed. However, he claimed that his mobile was stolen on June 11 and since then he had made no calls from his mobile number.

During investigations, his claims were found to be true as the CDR of his mobile number revealed that no calls were made after June 11 from the mobile and it was switched off after making the threat call on Dial-112.

Based on surveillance and other investigations, another suspect had been rounded up for questioning, ACP said.

