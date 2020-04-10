UP COVID-19 tally jumps to 431

Uttar Pradesh coronavirus tally jumps to 431

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 10 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 22:26 ist
Volunteers wearing protective suits sprays disinfectant outside a housing society, to curb the spread of coronavirus, during the nationwide lockdown, in Noida. (Credit: PTI)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh jumped to 431 with 21 people testing positive for coronavirus in the state in the past 24 hours. 

According to the official sources, the number of affected districts in the state has risen to 41 on Friday from 37 a few days back.

The highest number of cases was reported from Agra followed by Noida and Meerut. Agra reported 89 cases so far. Four people have died from COVID-19, according to official figures from the ministry.

Meanwhile, the state government tightened restrictions in the localities sealed on Wednesday. Drones were being used to ensure that people remained indoors.

The government also imposed a ban on the movement of vehicles from morning to evening.

