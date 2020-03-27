Uttar Pradesh coronavirus tally mounts to 49; Noida has largest number of cases

With six more people being infected with the coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has mounted to 49.

According to the official sources here on Friday, three cases were reported from Noida while two samples were found to be infected in Ghaziabad. One person tested positive in Agra.

With 17 coronavirus positive cases, Noida has the largest number of infected people in UP.

The officials said that so far 1937 samples had been sent for testing of which 1819 were found to be negative. The reports of 75 suspected coronavirus patients were still awaited.

Fourteen people, who were infected with the virus, have recovered fully and discharged from the hospitals.

Meanwhile according to the sources, an Agra-based doctor couple and their COVID-19 positive son were booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

It was alleged that the son of the couple had returned from USA a few days back but the couple failed to inform the officials about it. Moreover the couple, who also owned a nursing home, got their son admitted there after he displayed symptoms of coronavirus infection. He later tested positive for the virus, the officials said.