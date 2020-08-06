Uttar Pradesh couple burnt alive in suspected honour killing

UP couple burnt alive in suspected honour killing

A 19-year-old woman and her lover were allegedly burnt to death by her family members in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Karcha village in Mataundh area when the family members allegedly caught the couple in a compromising position, they said.

"They allegedly locked them in a hut and set if on fire," Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh said.

Both of them were rushed to a local hospital in serious condition where Bhola (23) died while the woman, Priyanka, who suffered 80 percent burns and was referred to another facility in Kanpur, succumbed on the way, he said.

An FIR has been lodged against nine members of the woman's family and three of them have been arrested, the official said.

Singh said efforts are on to nab the other accused.

The post-mortems will be done on Thursday, he said.

