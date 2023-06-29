Uttar Pradesh: Dead buffalo returns to haunt 83-year-old driver after three decades

Eighty-three-year-old Acchan Mian, who retired as a driver with the UP State Road Transport Corporation more than two decades back and a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, was dumbstruck, when a cop knocked at his doors a couple of days back and handed him a summon issued by a court in Bareilly directing him to appear before it.

Octogenarian Acchan, who is paralysed waist down, was shocked at being issued a summon at first but broke down in tears as he narrated that it pertained to an accident 29 years back in which a buffalo was killed by the bus he was driving.

The cops, though sympathetic towards the old man, told him that he could be arrested if he failed to appear before the court.

Acchan, who has difficulty in walking owing to the paralysis, said that the mishap happened in 1994 when the bus he was driving accidentally hit a buffalo cart at Faridpur in Bareilly district as the brakes of the bus failed. The buffalo later died.

A case was lodged at the Faridpur police station after Acchan informed the cops about the accident.

He said that there was no development in the matter in the past two and a half decades. ''I thought the matter had been closed... I don't know how I will fight the legal battle in this age,'' he said.