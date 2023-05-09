Uttar Pradesh declares 'The Kerala Story' tax-free

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has made the controversial film The Kerala Story tax-free in the state.

"'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Adityanath.

The announcement comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film in the state to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence”.

West Bengal became the first state to ban the film, an action which Union Minister Anurag Thakur said was beyond his understanding why the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief's sympathies were with terror organisations and not with the innocent girls from Kerala. Thakur also watched the film at a cinema hall in Delhi.

"Making The Kerala Story tax-free is a very good decision. I want the people of Uttar Pradesh to watch this film and understand how our sisters have suffered. We will also go and watch the film. The people in West Bengal will not accept the ban on this film," said UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

The film's producer Vipul Shah said his team will take legal action against the ban imposed by the TMC government.

"To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of 'The Kerala Story'. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban," a West Bengal government official told PTI.

The Madhya Pradesh government on May 6 declared The Kerala Story tax-free in the state.