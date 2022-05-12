UP DGP removed for 'inefficiency', 'neglecting work'

Uttar Pradesh DGP removed for 'inefficiency', 'neglecting work'

Goel has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, the statement said

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 12 2022, 09:33 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 09:33 ist
Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel. Credit: PTI File Photo

In an unprecedented move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday removed Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel from his post for inefficiency and neglecting his work, an official statement said.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has been given the additional charge of the state's police chief, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI.

Goel has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, the statement said.

It added that Goel was removed from the post of DGP for neglecting official work, not taking interest in departmental work and inefficiency.

Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year.

Before that, he had served as an additional director general of the Border Security Force.

Born in Muzaffarnagar, Goel has a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
UP Police
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | What is sedition law to an ignorant govt?

DH Toon | What is sedition law to an ignorant govt?

Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $21.9 mn

Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $21.9 mn

Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents

Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents

How Apple iPod transformed music industry

How Apple iPod transformed music industry

Hacker diverts Rs 52.9L from payment gateway, nabbed

Hacker diverts Rs 52.9L from payment gateway, nabbed

 