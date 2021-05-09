Uttar Pradesh extends partial Covid curfew till May 17

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday extended the partial 'corona curfew' till May 17 as Covid-19 cases continue to be on the rise.

Partial 'corona curfew' imposed in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 17: ACS Information Navneet Sehgal (file pic) pic.twitter.com/secgULoiUL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2021

As many as 298 people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 14,80,315, according to a statement.

So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state.

(With PTI inputs)