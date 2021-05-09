Uttar Pradesh extends partial Covid curfew till May 17

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 09 2021, 11:44 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 11:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday extended the partial 'corona curfew' till May 17 as Covid-19 cases continue to be on the rise.

As many as 298 people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 14,80,315, according to a statement.

So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

