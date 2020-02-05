Uttar Pradesh govt allots five acres of land for mosque in Ayodhya

On the day when the Centre announced the formation of the Ram Temple Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government gave its approval to the offer of five acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board outside the municipal limits of Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

The proposal was approved at a meeting of the state cabinet here on Wednesday.

The government has offered five acres of land at Dhannipur village, about 20 kilometres from the district headquarters on the national highway connecting Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

The Supreme Court in its verdict had directed that the Board, which was the main plaintiff in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title suits, be given five acres of land in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque.

It was not clear if the Sunni Board would accept the offer. They had demanded land within the municipal limits of Ayodhya. The saffron outfits, however, had made it clear that they would not allow mosque within the cultural limits of the temple town.