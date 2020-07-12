Coronavirus: Complete lockdown on weekends in UP

Uttar Pradesh govt announces complete lockdown on weekends to check coronavirus spread

PTI
PTI,
  Jul 12 2020, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 15:58 ist
Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts, during a lockdown in Mathura, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Credit: PTI

To stop the spread of Covid-19 infection, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement strict lockdown across the state on weekends, a senior official said on Sunday.

"The lockdown on weekends will be implemented from the coming Saturday and Sunday especially in the crowded areas. The markets and offices will remain closed on these days. However, the banks will remain open," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

"This is being done basically to stop the spread of infection through unwanted physical movement. Economic activities will, however, not suffer," he added.

The lockdown will remain effective in both urban and rural areas of the state.

"It (lockdown) will be in place for the month of July at least," Awasthi said. 

