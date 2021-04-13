Uttar Pradesh govt spreading false propaganda on controlling Covid-19:SP chief

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of spreading false propaganda on the issue of controlling coronavirus, saying there is a "shortage" of beds and vaccines in Uttar Pradesh.

There is a crisis in Uttar Pradesh due to coronavirus, he claimed.

"There is a crisis in UP caused by corona. The BJP government has to answer as to why it indulged in false propaganda on controlling corona. There is a shortage of vaccines, tests, doctors, beds and ambulances. There is delay in test reports, and black marketing of medicines. Why is the BJP government silent on this?," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Where is the star campaigner?" he said without naming any one.

In another tweet, Yadav termed the Election Commission's move banning TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm as a "sign of disappointment of the BJP, which is facing defeat in the polls".

"The banning of the election campaign of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal is a sign of disappointment of BJP, which is facing defeat in polls. As a token gesture, the SP is with Mamata Banerjee. Hope that the impartial Election Commission will impose a ban on those giving the statement 'shamshan-kabristan' communal divide," the SP chief said.

The Election Commission had barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against central forces.

Banerjee had slammed the poll panel's decision as "unconstitutional and undemocratic".