UP suspends transfers of workers due to coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh govt suspends transfers of its employees during 2020-21 due to COVID-19 outbreak

PTI
PTI,
  • May 13 2020, 15:47 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 15:47 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended transfers of its officers and employees for the financial year 2020-2021 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an official order said.

However, in case of unavoidable circumstances, transfers can be carried out with the chief minister's approval, it stated.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari late on Tuesday night, transfers of government employees for the financial year 2020-2021 would remain suspended till further orders in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Posts falling vacant due to death, medical emergency, promotion, resignation, suspension can be filled through transfers after approval from relevant authorities, it said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

One of the worst-hit states in the country, Uttar Pradesh had reported 3,664 COVID-19 cases and 82 fatalities due to the respiratory disease till Tuesday, according to official data.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Uttar Pradesh
pandemic

What's Brewing

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

 