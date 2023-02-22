Uttar Pradesh govt tables Rs 6.90 lakh crore budget 

The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday tabled Rs. 6.90 lakh crore budget for the year 2023-24 in the state assembly focusing on agriculture, education and populist schemes apparently with an eye on the general elections scheduled to be held next year.

UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, who tabled the budget, said that it was the biggest budget in the history of the state as he outlined the thrust areas of the state government.

Khanna said that the budget was development-oriented and it focused on improving and developing infrastructure in the state. He said that budgetary allocations for various people-centric schemes had been increased.

The budget made a provision of Rs 3,600 crore for tablets and smartphones for the eligible students of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme besides providing Rs 1,050 crore under the CM Kanya Sumangala Yojna which provided financial help to the parents or guardians of two girl children in one family.

A provision of Rs 21,159 crore was made for the construction of bridges and roads while Rs 7,248 crore was allocated for old age and farmer pension schemes. The allocations under the National Rural Health Mission stood at Rs 12,631 crore.

The budget provided Rs 50 crore each to the Ma Vindhyavasini and Ma Pateshwari Devi state universities and Rs 21, 791 crore was allocated for the Annapurna Yojana. Rs 3,047 crore was allocated for the refilling of cooking gas cylinders provided under the Ujjwala Scheme.

Budgetary allocations were also made to develop places of religious and historical importance in the state. It also made provision of more than Rs 2,491 crore for 14 new medical colleges in the state.

The budget provided for Rs 550 crore for the Defence corridor and Bundelkhand Expressway besides allocating Rs 20 crore for agrotech startups. The finance minister said that the unemployment rate had declined to 4.20 per cent in the state.

While chief minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the budget and said that it would pave the way for the development of the state, the opposition leaders said that the budget had nothing for the common people and was only aimed at gaining electoral mileage in the next Lok Sabha polls.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that the budget was 'directionless' and had left the youths, farmers and women disappointed.