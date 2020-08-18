Uttar Pradesh health minister Atul Garg tests positive for Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Atul Garg, said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Garg requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.

"On August 15, RT-PCR test was done and I had tested negative. Yesterday, in the rapid test conducted at around 9 pm, I tested positive. People who came in contact with me from August 16 to August 18 should get themselves tested," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recently succumbed to Covid-19.