Uttar Pradesh health minister says he has tested Covid-19 positive

UP health minister tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 25 2020, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 08:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said on Friday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

His family members were also tested for the disease and their reports are awaited.

Asked whether he was suffering from Covid-19, Singh told PTI on Friday, "Yes. Yesterday evening itself it happened, and the reports have come."

The minister said that currently, he is in Lucknow.

About his family members, the 66-year-old Singh said, "They were tested today (Friday) in the evening, and their reports are likely to come tomorrow."

Uttar Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus

