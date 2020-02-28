Uttar Pradesh: Hindu-Muslim families swap kidneys

With communal riots claiming lives in Delhi on one side, a Hindu and a Muslim family were trying to save the lives of two of their members in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad town.

Sources said that the authorities had allowed them to donate their kidneys on Thursday. The transplant surgery would take place in the next couple of days.

The families were trying to get permission from the authorities earlier, for allowing two of their members to swap kidneys.

According to the reports, 34-year old Rohit Vats, a resident of UP's Muzaffarnagar district had a renal failure a few years back and had been on dialysis since.

The doctors had advised him to undergo a kidney transplant. His father, Rajendra Kumar, was ready to donate one of his kidneys but, unfortunately, their blood groups did not match.

Noor Hasan (25), a resident of Hapur district which is a few kilometres away from Ghaziabad, who suffered from acute hypertension, had also lost both kidneys. He was also advised by the doctors to go for renal transplant, but his blood group also did not match with any of his family members.

Both Rohit and Noor Hasan were being treated at the same hospital in Ghaziabad.

The doctors there found out that the blood group of Rohit matched with Noor Hasan's wife Sophia and Hasan's matched with Rohit's father.

According to reports, both Sophia and Rajendra readily agreed to donate one of their kidneys to Rohit and Noor Hasan respectively.