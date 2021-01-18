UP ward boy dies, doctors say unrelated to vaccine

Uttar Pradesh hospital ward boy dies of heart attack, doctors say unrelated to Covid-19 vaccine

The health officials, however, said that the death was not related to the vaccine jab

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 18 2021, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 12:16 ist
The family members of Singh said that he had been suffering from pneumonia. Credit: AFP Photo

A ward boy at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad town, about 350 kilometres from here, died a day after receiving Covid-19 vaccine jab on Saturday. 

The health officials, however, said that the death was not related to the vaccine jab and that the ward boy had died of a heart attack.

Track latest Covid-19 vaccination updates here

According to the reports, 46-year-old Mahipal Singh, who was a ward boy at the district hospital in Moradabad, had been given Covid-19 vaccine shot on Saturday. Singh complained of uneasiness on Sunday evening and was rushed to the hospital. He died a little later.

The family members of Singh said that he had been suffering from pneumonia. ''His condition worsened after receiving the vaccine shot,'' said one of the members of the family in Moradabad.

Chief medical officer (CMO) of Moradabad M C Garg said that Singh had breathing problems and congestion in the chest. ''Some people are creating confusion... the postmortem report of Singh has revealed that he died of a heart attack... It has nothing to do with Covid-19 vaccine shot,'' he said.

Sources said that a panel of three doctors conducted postmortem of Singh's body revealed ''fatty degeneration of myocardium''. The autopsy report said that the cause of death was ''cardiac arrest/septicemic shock''. 
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

Joe Biden's swearing-in: An inauguration like no other

Joe Biden's swearing-in: An inauguration like no other

Martin Luther King Jr's words in a tumultuous time

Martin Luther King Jr's words in a tumultuous time

DH Toon | 'Switch on Arnab Goswami's channel, please!'

DH Toon | 'Switch on Arnab Goswami's channel, please!'

 