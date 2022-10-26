Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice instead of plasma gets demolition notice

A private hospital in Prayagraj where a dengue patient died after he was allegedly transfused fruit juice instead of blood platelets, has been served a demolition notice, according to ANI.

The hospital was sealed after a preliminary inquiry by the district administration into the incident revealed lapses on the part of the hospital authorities.

The relatives of the 32-year-old patient were allegedly supplied sweet lime juice in a bag marked as 'plasma' at the Global Hospital and Trauma Centre in Prayagraj. The patient's family alleges his condition deteriorated after transfusion from one of the bags supplied by the hospital.

The patient was shifted to a second private hospital, where he died, the family said, adding that doctors at this second hospital told them the 'platelet' bag was fake and actually a mix of chemicals and sweet mosambi juice.

