Demolition notice to UP hospital over juice in IV drip

Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice instead of plasma gets demolition notice

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 26 2022, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 10:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A private hospital in Prayagraj where a dengue patient died after he was allegedly transfused fruit juice instead of blood platelets, has been served a demolition notice, according to ANI.

The hospital was sealed after a preliminary inquiry by the district administration into the incident revealed lapses on the part of the hospital authorities.

The relatives of the 32-year-old patient were allegedly supplied sweet lime juice in a bag marked as 'plasma' at the Global Hospital and Trauma Centre in Prayagraj. The patient's family alleges his condition deteriorated after transfusion from one of the bags supplied by the hospital.

The patient was shifted to a second private hospital, where he died, the family said, adding that doctors at this second hospital told them the 'platelet' bag was fake and actually a mix of chemicals and sweet mosambi juice.

(With inputs from agencies)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

 