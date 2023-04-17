Uttar Pradesh in grip of jungle raj: JD(U) on Atiq Ahmed's killing

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Monday claimed that the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother in Uttar Pradesh shows that the state is in the “grip of jungle raj”.

He said the incident has also exposed the “real face” of the BJP.

"The duo were killed in police custody... This proves the collapse of law and order in the state... it is in the grip of jungle raj. Why are BJP leaders maintaining a stoic silence over the issue?” Lalan tweeted.

Atiq Ahmed (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night, while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college at Prayagraj for a checkup.

“The BJP has been completely exposed… their leaders are not making any comments on the custodial killing. People will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the 2024 general elections,” the JD(U) leader said.