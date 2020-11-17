Uttar Pradesh: Issueless blind couple turn cannibal to have child

In a horrifying incident, an issueless blind couple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district allegedly got a seven-year-old girl killed and ate her body organs as they believed that they would be blessed with a child by doing so.

According to the police sources in Lucknow on Tuesday, the alleged culprit, identified as Parashuram, a resident of Bhadaras village in the district, his wife and two others were arrested in this regard.

Police said that a seven-year-old girl had gone missing on the night of Diwali on Saturday. Her blood-stained body was recovered from a field near the village on Sunday.

''Several organs of the body were missing....her stomach had been ripped open,'' said a police official here. He said that the girl was also 'raped' before being brutally murdered.

Aided by the sniffer dogs, the cops managed to nab Parashuram, who, during interrogation, admitted that he and his wife had eaten parts of the victim's body organs.

''Parashuram desperately wanted a child....the couple had no issue...he was told by someone that they could have a child if they ate parts of the body organs of a girl child,'' the official said.

Parashuram roped in his two young relatives to lure the victim and kill her as he could not have done that owing to his blindness. The duo not only murdered the girl brutally but also raped her, the police said.