UP: Jalaun Congress leader beaten up by women

Uttar Pradesh: Jalaun Congress leader Anurag Mishra beaten up by women

The women accused him of harassing them

PTI
PTI, Jalaun,
  • Nov 01 2020, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 22:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

In an incident caught on tape, Jalaun District Congress Committee chairman Anurag Mishra was on Sunday beaten up with shoes by two women who accused him of harassing them.

The Congress leader, however, has denied the charge and termed it as a “conspiracy” to tarnish his image.

Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said police took cognizance of the matter after its video went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Mishra said one of the girls was an office-bearer of the party’s women cell and was angry as she was removed from her post on the recommendation of senior leaders.

The Congress leader claimed that he had paid for the construction material used in her house.

When he demanded his money back, she started misbehaving and beat him up, the leader alleged.

Meanwhile, Orai Circle Officer Santosh Kumar said they have registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

The accused will be arrested soon and the entire matter will be probed, he said.

The UP Congress too has formed a five-member team to look into the matter.

Siddharthapriy Srivastava, in-charge administration of the UP Congress Committee, said following the scuffle between Anurag Mishra and the woman, a five-member team will go to the spot to obtain information about the incident.

Former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya is a member of the team.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Congress

What's Brewing

In crammed camps, displaced Syrians fear Covid spread

In crammed camps, displaced Syrians fear Covid spread

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

Ayurveda can be effective in mild Covid-19 cases: AIIA

Ayurveda can be effective in mild Covid-19 cases: AIIA

 