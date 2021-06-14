Uttar Pradesh journalist, who had apprehended threat from liquor mafia, found dead

An Uttar Pradesh journalist, who had apprehended threats to his life from the liquor mafia, was found dead in the state's Pratapgarh town.

The scribe, identified as Sulabh Srivastava (40), who worked for a local TV channel, was found lying on the side of a road in Katra locality of the town late on Sunday night. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

According to sources, he had injury marks on the face.

While the family members cried foul and alleged that Srivastava was murdered, the police said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of ''accidental death''.

A member of the journo's family said that Srivastava had written a letter to the additional director general of police apprehending threat to his life from liquor mafia.

He had said in the letter that the liquor mafia was annoyed with him owing to his coverage of illicit liquor in the district in the past few days. Srivastava had extensively reported on the liquor mafia operating in the district, sources said.

The opposition as well as the ruling party leaders demanded an impartial probe into the journo's death.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta shot off a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, in a tweet, slammed the state government over the latter's "silence" in the matter. ''Liquor mafia rules in the state,'' she said.