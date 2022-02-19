Uttar Pradesh lifts Covid-19 curbs as cases drop

The Uttar Pradesh government has lifted the Covid-19 night curfew in the state following a drop in the number of coronavirus cases.

India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 4,28,02,505 on Saturday with 22,270 more people testing positive for the viral disease, while the number of active cases came down to 2,53,739, according to Union health ministry data.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos