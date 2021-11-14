Uttar Pradesh Live: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Cong's 'Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022' today

Poll-bound Uttar Pradesh is buzzing with political activity as parties gear up for Assembly polls campaigning. Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address the party's 'Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022' in Bulandshahr and Moradabad today and November 15 respectively. Stay tuned for updates.
Hindi is friend of all Indian languages, says Amit Shah
Hindi is a friend of all indigenous languages and India's prosperity lies in the prosperity of all its languages, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.
BJP will defeat SP, BSP & Cong - all three put together: UP Dy CM
UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said the BJP will defeat all three key opposition parties SP, BSP and Congress even if they fight the upcoming state assembly elections together.
Maurya made the claim in a meeting with party MPs, MLAs, other party leaders and workers here. "Even if all three opposition parties -- Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress -- fight the assembly elections together, we will defeat them," he said.
UP Polls | Gorakhpur turns battleground
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Cong's 'Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022' on Nov 14, 15
Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address the party's 'Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022' in Bulandshahr and Moradabad on November 14 and 15, respectively, state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu said on Saturday.
She will hold talks with party office-bearers on various issues during the 'Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022' which are being organised across the state to take the resolutions adopted by the party ahead of the assembly polls among the people, Lallu said in a statement.