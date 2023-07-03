Uttar Pradesh man dies in police custody, policeman shunted after family alleges custodial torture

An Uttar Pradesh cop was shunted to police lines after a 26-year-old man was allegedly assaulted in police custody leading to his death.

Police denied the allegation of assault levelled by the family members of the man, saying the matter is being probed.

The incident took place on Sunday when Sajid was picked by police from Noorbagh area and taken to Ratauli police outpost under Khedha police station, his father Babu said.

He was tortured and when his condition deteriorated, he was handed over to us. We took him to a hospital but he was declared dead by doctors, Babu alleged.

Following the death, Sajid's family members and some local residents blocked a road demanding action against the guilty.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said Circle Officer Prita Singh has been asked to probe the allegation. He said the policeman accused of assaulting Sajid has been shunted to police lines.

The postmortem of the victim is being conducted, the SP said, adding no complaint against any policeman has been lodged by Sajid's family members so far.