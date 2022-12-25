UP man electrocutes wife, buries body in his own room

Uttar Pradesh man electrocutes wife, buries body in his own room

There used to be frequent quarrels between the couple and one such quarrel took place two days ago

IANS
IANS, Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Dec 25 2022, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 10:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In an interfaith marriage, the husband electrocuted his wife to death and then buried her in his own room in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Wasi Mohammad had married Uma Sharma, seven years ago. After marriage, Mohammad Faiz converted Uma and gave her the name of Aqsa Fatma.

There used to be frequent quarrels between the couple and after one such quarrel two days ago, Mohammad electrocuted his wife and buried the dead body in the room of the house.

Read | Karnataka man murders son-in-law over interfaith wedding

When the mother of the deceased came to know about this, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

Police reached the spot and recovered the body from the room and have sent it for post-mortem. Police officials said that the accused has been arrested.

After investigating the matter, strict action will be taken against the culprit, said the police spokesman.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

Candied peels of wonder

Candied peels of wonder

B'luru church turns to bamboo for ecofriendly X'mas

B'luru church turns to bamboo for ecofriendly X'mas

DH Toon | What's happening inside China?

DH Toon | What's happening inside China?

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

The cycle of alcohol addiction

The cycle of alcohol addiction

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

 