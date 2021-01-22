UP Minister Gulab Devi tests positive for Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh Minister Gulab Devi tests positive for Covid-19

In a statement, the minister of state for secondary education said she is doing fine

  • Jan 22 2021, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 13:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Uttar Pradesh minister Gulab Devi on Friday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated herself at home.

In a statement, the minister of state for secondary education said she is doing fine.

"I want to bring to your notice that I had a cough for two days. I got myself tested in Lucknow and have been found positive for coronavirus. I appeal to all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested," the BJP MLA from Chandausi said.

"I am doing fine and will be available to serve you soon," Devi said.

As of Thursday, Uttar Pradesh's Covid-19 tally stood at 5,97,823 and the death toll at 8,597. 

