Uttar Pradesh minister Satish Mahana tests Covid-19 positive

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 29 2020, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 11:58 ist

 Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Satish Mahana said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and isolated himself at home.

Mahana requested those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to get their coronavirus tests done.

"After initial symptoms of Covid-19, I got myself tested yesterday (Friday) and the report came positive," the infrastructure and industrial development minister tweeted. "I have isolated myself at home on the advice of doctors."

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Uttar Pradesh

