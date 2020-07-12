Uttar Pradesh minister tests positive for coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, his representative said.

Rakesh Chaubey 'Bhola', the minister's representative, said, "Tiwari felt feverish almost two days back and his Covid-19 test was done on Saturday."

"The report on Sunday morning stated that Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19," he said.

Former India cricketer and cabinet minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD, Civil Security Chetan Chauhan has also tested positive for Covid-19.

It came to light late on Saturday night that Chauhan had tested positive for the dreaded virus after his former colleagues Aakash Chopra and R P Singh took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

"Chetan Chauhan ji is also tested positive for #COVIDー19. Sending best wishes in his direction too...get well soon, sir," Chopra said.

"Just heard about @ChetanChauhanCr ji Chetan has tested positive for #coronavirus. Praying for his speedy recovery," Singh wrote.

Thanking his well-wishers, Chauhan, the MLA from Naugawan Sadat assembly constituency in Amroha district, tweeted, "Your prayers will definitely work. I will get back to you healthily soon. All of you take care of yourself, thanks a lot."

As of Sunday, Uttar Pradesh's tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 36,476 and the contagious disease has claimed 934 lives, according to official data.

